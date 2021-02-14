New chapter for Oceanside RV Lifestyle Village

Cutting the ribbon to officially open Oceanside RV Lifestyle Village at Burnett Heads, from left: Bundaberg Region Mayor Jack Dempsey, CEO Phil Stewart, owner Darren Wilson and Janelle Whalley.

The Oceanside RV Lifestyle Village is heading into a new chapter with the project officially opened on Saturday.

And the ribbon cutting couldn’t have been timed better with news the Bundaberg region is reportedly Australia’s RV capital.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said in 2020, the 4670 postcode area had more than 5200 caravan and campervan registrations compared with 4450 in 2015.

“There are now 7.5 registrations for every 100 households in Bundaberg,” he said.

“This is the largest number of registrations for any postcode in Australia, the second being Mandurah in WA with 4890 followed by Hervey Bay with 4851.

“RV Lifestyle Village will cater for some of this rising demand.”

The resort-style Burnett Heads facility will feature 487 home sites when completed.

Cr Dempsey said the project had qualified for incentives under the highly successful Bundaberg Open for Development scheme.

“Infrastructure charges will be discounted by 50 per cent if all the works are completed before 28 June 2024,” he said.

“This means that up to 133 units on the site could be incentivised if completed by the due date.

“Judging by the progress made so far, that target will be successfully achieved.”

Cr Dempsey said the council was committed to encouraging best-practice and sustainable development to meet the needs of a growing population while maintaining the region’s unique lifestyle and natural environment.

“RV Oceanside is a brilliant example of what council wants to see achieved for the betterment of our community,” he said.

“I’m pleased that local businesses were involved with the design and construction including Devcon, RMA Engineers, Insite SJC, John Gatley Building Designs, SNT Electrical and Christensen Industries.

“The site is fully sewered, representing a quick return on council’s $71 million investment in the Rubyanna Wastewater Treatment Plant to support coastal development.

“It’s a master-planned village, built to the highest standards.”

Cr Dempsey said the council recognised the opportunities that go with encouraging developments such as RV Lifestyle Village.

“Every year, except last year because of the pandemic, we have the annual migration of grey nomads to the Bundaberg region,” he said.

“People from New South Wales, Victoria, Canberra and South Australia head north to escape the cold weather. In addition to our wonderful climate, they enjoy the friendship and camaraderie that goes with sharing an experience.

“We’ve been actively seeking to make the Bundaberg region RV friendly by creating more parking spaces and providing amenities.”

