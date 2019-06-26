New chapter for CBD school as Kindy gets go ahead

EARLY LEARNING: St Joseph's Catholic Primary School principal Kaye Beston and Diocesan Director of Catholic Education in the Diocese of Rockhampton Leesa Jeffcoat with Augustus Marsellos, Khyra Padayao, Elise Collins and Gabriel McPhee.

EARLY LEARNING: St Joseph's Catholic Primary School principal Kaye Beston and Diocesan Director of Catholic Education in the Diocese of Rockhampton Leesa Jeffcoat with Augustus Marsellos, Khyra Padayao, Elise Collins and Gabriel McPhee. Mike Knott BUN250619KIND3

ONE of Bundaberg's catholic primary schools is about to get the first catholic kindergarten in the region.

Catholic education director of the Diocese of Rockhampton Leesa Jeffcoat announced yesterday St Joseph's Catholic Primary School's new kindergarten would be opening next year.

The new facility will be adjacent to the school where the current YMCA Childcare and Kindergarten is located and has been fully funded by Catholic Education.

"We have nine (catholic kindergartens) across our diocese at the moment, but this is the first one here for Bundaberg,” she said.

"We purchased the land about five years ago with the intent to build a kindergarten.

"It's a wonderful opportunity for an expansion and a great response to the call from parents of St Joseph's for a further addition to the great catholic education they already experience.”

Catholic education recognised a decade ago kindergarten was an important area for them to enter and have since added a facility to each new school they've built.

They've also added kindergartens to rural and remote schools where communities have expressed a need.

"What the families here in Bundaberg have been saying is they want a one-stop shop, they're choosing a catholic primary education for their children and they really wanted a catholic kindergarten experience as well,” she said.

"Our diocese has probably been one of the leaders in this area, really focused on providing those families who are choosing a catholic schooling for their children with a solid early years foundation.

"It's still very much a part-time experience of schooling and it's a great way to enter the formalised schooling experience, we'll be offering two full groups of 22 students in each, they'll run a five-day program.”

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School principal Kaye Beston said they've been looking forward to the facility for a number of years.

"Our families are asking for that seamless transition from kindergarten through to prep and Year 1 and we're looking at it as maybe an early years precinct,” she said.

"Our parents are very excited, we've had a number of families already ring asking about enrolling their students for next year so it's very positive.”

School parent and P and F president Gemma Bush said she wished the facility was around when her children were younger.