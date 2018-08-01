Menu
CELEBRATE: Norths celebrate winning the division 1 Bundaberg cricket title last season against The Waves.
CELEBRATE: Norths celebrate winning the division 1 Bundaberg cricket title last season against The Waves.
Sport

New changes to cricket could be coming this season

Shane Jones
by
1st Aug 2018 9:06 AM
CRICKET: A new competition could be coming to Bundaberg cricket when the new season begins later this year.

The NewsMail can reveal a new T20 competition could be started on Sundays for those that want to have a hit without committing to a full season.

The competition was discussed on Tuesday night at the annual general meeting.

Under the new format, between four to six clubs would compete, in a 12-week competition - six weeks before and then six weeks after Christmas.

Players would play every second weekend with anyone able to play.

All current sides voted to look into it and start determining player numbers.

Meanwhile, the new season for Bundaberg cricket will start on September 15 for seniors and October 6 for juniors.

Seniors will run in three divisions with division 1, division 2 and division 3 returning.

Division 3 is now on the same day as division 1 on Saturday with division 2 moving to Sunday.

The move was made to increase participation numbers, which had fallen from 364 in 2016/17 to just 250 last season.

Division 2 and 3 is also expected to have the same format as last year with 40-over-a-side matches to be held.

The Division 1 competition will be different.

The original schedule was for three T20 rounds at the start of the season before playing 40-over-a-side cricket until Christmas and then 45 overs after Christmas until the finals, which would extend to 50.

But some clubs wanted two-day cricket to remain, so the new proposal is for three T20 rounds at the start of the season before one day cricket is held until Christmas, with a final for the competition at the end of the year.

Two day cricket would then start after Christmas and run until the finals.

Bundaberg teams now have until August 20 to nominate teams in division.

The association will hold another general meeting on August 27 to finalise the format.

