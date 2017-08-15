New changes coming to Bundaberg Aldi store

DOORS CLOSED: Ron Mason and Hannelore Guhr at Aldi Kepnock on opening day in September 2011.

ALDI lovers have been surprised to find the doors closed at one of the German supermarket giant's Bundaberg stores this week.

A company spokesperson said the Kepnock supermarket had been closed for refurbishments.

It will reopen with a "fresh new look" next Wednesday, August 23.

Shoppers were advised of the closure and renovations in a flyer handed out last week.

"At Aldi Australia, we are committed to providing the best possible in-store experience for our customers," the spokesperson said.

NEW LOOK: The new store format is already in place at Aldi Bargara. Craig Warhurst

New features will include:

better product displays

improved navigation

modern styling

redesigned shelving

expanded wooden produce bays

extended energy-efficient chillers

new store signage

The Kepnock store opened in September 2011.

The spokesperson said the company had adopted many of the improvements following extensive store trials and Aldi's state-wide rollout of the new format in South Australia and Western Australia.

Aldi has three other supermarkets in the region, on Johnson St in Avoca, at Bundaberg Plaza on Maryborough St and at Bargara Central in Bargara.

The new format is used at the Bundaberg Plaza and Bargara stores.

The spokesperson said the upgrade would not lead to an increase in the price of groceries, and the store would continue to have a staff of 15-20 permanent full-time and part-time workers.