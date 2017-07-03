New chair for our Bundaberg Rum brand

CHEERS TO THAT: Kylie McPherson is Bundaberg Distilling Company's new chair and will be responsible for the company's business strategy. Earlier this year they embarked on a global $20m campaign to spruik the label.

WHILE most people were thinking about getting their tax returns in as July 1 ticked over, Kylie McPherson was busy preparing for the ultimate challenge - overseeing one of Bundaberg's most prominent exports.

Ms McPherson has taken over as chair of the Bundaberg Distilling Company, responsible for overseeing the distillery's innovation and business strategy, its operations and its award-winning Visitor Experience.

Previously Diageo Australia's corporate relations and legal director, Ms McPherson said it was a "great honour to chair one of Australia's most iconic and loved brands”.

"Bundaberg Rum is a vital contributor to the local economy and we're one of the Burnett region's largest employers,” she said.

"While retaining its authentically Australian spirit, I'm proud that Bundaberg has led the way in innovation with the recent launch of Lazy Bear, a mid-strength rum, ginger beer and lime premix in response to consumer trends; and the $8.5 million upgrade to the Visitor Experience, which attracts more than 75,000 tourists to the region each year.”

Ms McPherson has 20 years experience as a legal practitioner and joined the company in September 2011.

In 2013, she was promoted to corporate relations and legal director for Diageo's Australian and New Zealand operations, where she oversaw their legal affairs, stakeholder engagement and government relations, regulatory issues, corporate relations, Alcohol in Society, and public policy strategies. She also sits on the Diageo Australia executive team and is vice-chair of Spirits New Zealand and a member of the Women in Drinks Council.

Before joining Diageo, Kylie held positions as merger and acquisitions partner at Marque Lawyers, senior legal counsel at Babcock and Brown, senior associate at Corrs Chambers Westgarth and lawyer at Clayton Utz.