New centre planned to tackle Bundy's obesity epidemic

DEVELOPMENT APPLICATION: Plans have been lodged to build a medical centre at 19 Branyan St, Bundaberg West. Contributed

AS 2018 draws to a close, another proposed medical development has been lodged, rounding out a year of Bundaberg projects set to capitalise on the booming sector.

Plans for the purpose-built medial centre at 19 Branyan St were submitted to Bundaberg Regional Council last week, and seek to replace the existing dual occupancy with a new double-storey health care centre.

The application was submitted by Dr Pretissha Harrichund, a physician and endocrinologist who has practised in Bundaberg since 2010 both in public and private practice.

The aim is to create a holistic environment and model of care that "focuses on the individual needs of each patient through the provision of tailored and integrated specialist and allied health care in one convenient location”.

"The overarching objective of the service is to meaningfully and successfully address rising rates of obesity and diabetes,” the application states.

"The centre would be holistic in its offerings of medical and health specialist services, including physiotherapy, exercise physiology, occupational therapy and psychology/counselling.

"The proposed building has a footprint of 303.7m2 with a total gross floor area of 400m2 across two storeys.”

If approved, the new building would stand 8.6m tall and across both levels would accommodate reception and waiting areas, amenities and staff rooms, as well as 11 consulting rooms.

"The ground floor would also contain rehabilitation facilities including a gym and swimming pool, and the first floor a meeting room,” the applications states.

"The two levels would be linked by both stairs and a lift with the building presenting a high level of visual and physical articulation through use of a diverse range of materials, colours, offsets, angles and projections.”

The applications comes off the back of a raft of medically-focused projects which could see construction get under way in the new year.

The Friendly Society Private Hospital had its five-stage master plan approved in August, the same month Bundaberg surgeon Jai Panchapakesan of Dr Jai Eye Centre had his proposal for the region's first exclusive day hospital approved.

The Johanna Boulevard facility is set to offer a range of outpatient services, including ophthalmology and endoscopy surgery.

The State Government is also compiling a case study for a new or revamped Bundaberg Hospital, with the project added to the Building Queensland's infrastructure pipeline report last year.