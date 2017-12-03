HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Carinbundi will open a new centre of excellence on Saturday, December 9, to celebrate 21 years in the region.

CARINBUNDI will open a new centre of excellence specifically designed to cater for people with wheelchairs, including a swimming pool with hoists, as it celebrates its 21st birthday.

Carinbundi clients will now have a one-stop venue where they will learn new skills - including animal husbandry, woodworking methods, cooking and gardening.

Burnett Respite Services, trading as Carinbundi, opened its doors as a respite house in 1995.

It was started by five local parents who together created a respite house for their loved ones, which was very much needed at that time.

From humble beginnings, Carinbundi now has more than 250 customers, 125 staff members and is a leader in the provision of services to those in the community with a disability.

"The new centre of excellence, based at Hinkler Ave, is an exciting addition to the Carinbundi range of services on offer to anyone in our community with a disability,” a spokeswoman said.

"Families of those with a disability will be able to feel comfortable about their loved ones coming to Carinbundi's centre of excellence.

"Carinbundi also has a business unit called Carinbundi Kids Family Day Care, where families can have their children cared for in an educator's approved home.”

The spokeswoman said clients would be able to enjoy ball sports to increase their co-ordination, make leather and wood products sold at Shalom Markets, learn to care for vegetables, herbs and fruit trees, learn meal preparation skills, and finally get to enjoy the fruits of their labour.

"This paddock-to-plate concept is not a new one, but it is a new one to the Bundaberg community in relation to those with a disability,” the spokeswoman said.

The grand opening of the centre of excellence at 52A Hinkler Ave is on Saturday, December 9, from 10am-2pm.