New cemetery for Bundaberg

DID you know there are more than 700 funeral services held in Bundaberg each year?

That equates to two deaths a day.

As the Bundaberg region continues to grow, it's a grim reality that more deaths will happen.

That's why FC Brown and Co has sought to build a cemetery at 1 Von Deest St, Branyan, a site that accommodates a residence and crematorium.

The development will include 1539 burial plots divided into seven sections, separated from each other by memorial rock gardens and offering conventional lawn burials, standard headstones and free-form headstones.

Council planning and development spokesman councillor Ross Sommerfeld said the project would provide an essential service for the region's growing population.

"The applicant for this proposal has provided quality funeral and crematorium services to the community for many years and has demonstrated its ability to extend this service to burials to an industry standard level,” he said.

"This particular site has a significant history in the funeral industry, dating back to the mid-1970s. The introduction of private burial services provides residents with an option to hold both a funeral service and internment on site.”

Cr Sommerfeld said the council had provided approval subject to a number of conditions that would ensure the addition of a cemetery on the site would not impact the amenity of the area.

"Council has worked diligently to ensure appropriate car parking and landscaping requirements are included to reduce any impact on surrounding residents,” he said.

"Other factors, including environmental impacts, were assessed and council deemed that this proposal was appropriate for the chosen site.

"The proposal was not so far divorced from its existing use as to render the inclusion of a cemetery at the property unacceptable.”

The private cemetery operator will continue to supply the council with burial records in accordance with regulatory requirements.