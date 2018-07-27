Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BIG PLANS: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.
BIG PLANS: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. MAL FAIRCLOUGH
News

New Sunshine Coast CBD set to be ‘30-minute’ city

30th Apr 2016 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE new Maroochydore CBD is being hailed as a blueprint for Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's new 30-minute cities plan.

The Federal Government plan recognises the significant impact of congestion, as people from outer regions are forced to travel to large cities for employment, schooling and health services.

Work has already started on the Maroochydore city centre which will boost jobs and local services with a commercial, retail and business hub on the doorstep of Sunshine Coast residents.

"Too many people on the Sunshine Coast are currently forced to drive to Brisbane for work, recreation and other opportunities," SunCentral Maroochydore CEO John Knaggs said.

"That is why we are building this new city centre - so Sunshine Coast residents have the services and jobs they need close to home.

"Along with generating thousands of jobs, the new city centre will feature innovation with the latest technology embedded throughout commercial, entertainment, recreation, cultural and education precincts - just as the prime minister is calling for."

Mr Knaggs said the key to delivering a "30-minute city" on the Sunshine Coast was fast, efficient and high quality public transport.

Sunshine Coast Council's proposed light rail service linking Caloundra, the new hospital and health precinct at Kawana, Mooloolaba, Alexandra Headland, the Maroochydore city centre and eventually, the Sunshine Coast Airport, would allow the region to be self-contained and reduce the need to travel to Brisbane.

"A smart, 21st Century integrated public transport system will not only connect communities, reduce traffic congestion and protect the environment, it will also create employment, attract investment and support future growth."

Related Items

malcolm turnbull maroochydore cbd
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Special cops called in to investigate major cattle theft

    premium_icon Special cops called in to investigate major cattle theft

    Crime DETECTIVES from the Rural Crime Squad are investigating a grazier's report of 120 head of cattle missing from his property in Monto.

    100th celebration: Queen's letter is nice, JT shirt is great

    premium_icon 100th celebration: Queen's letter is nice, JT shirt is great

    Community Footy great's touching gesture for woman's milestone moment

    'Community win': Council to set up shop in Bargara

    premium_icon 'Community win': Council to set up shop in Bargara

    Politics Bundaberg council signs agreement for new space

    Major new cycle event to pump $8.5m into Bundy economy

    premium_icon Major new cycle event to pump $8.5m into Bundy economy

    Cycling & MTB Exclusive: Mayor cycling event expands with big stars on way

    Local Partners