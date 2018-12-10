Menu
MURAL: The artwork on Targo St.
New CBD mural artwork explained

Crystal Jones
by
10th Dec 2018 5:08 PM
A NEW mural has hit Bundaberg's CBD.

The mural has been painted on the wall that belonged to the former NewsMail office on Targo St.

Painted by local boys Jamie Kirby and Jackson Hall, the letters HALZ and BLTS stand for the two artists and sit either side of a red panda.

The mural is the latest in a series as part of the Urban Art program run by Reclink Street Games Bundaberg.

A spokeswoman for Reclink Street Games said the artwork had a special meaning.

"The mural is a red panda symbol, a of gentleness, compromise, and patience,” she said.

"The symbolic meaning also includes balance, which are all very important community factors - balance or art, life and expression.”

She said there were more plans for murals around town in the new year.

If you have a free wall, call Tataina on 0481 240 775.

