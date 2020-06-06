The risk this fresh case highlights

DEPUTY Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles said the recent COVID-19 case underlines the risks associated with people travelling, "particularly from Victoria into Queensland".

Early today it was announced that a man in his 20s had tested positive for coronavirus in Bundaberg after travelling up from Melbourne to pick fruit in the region.

Queensland's Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said man who recently tested positive to COVID-19 in Bundaberg was a seasonal worker and there are exemptions under the restrictions to allow them to travel.

Mr Miles said they were able to respond rapidly because this is just one case.

"But you've had politicians out week after week, irresponsibly calling for our borders to be open," he said.

"Irresponsibly calling for thousands of people to come.

"And if you just imagine the risks that, that would put to Queensland's health and to our economy you would understand why it is crucial that we keep those restrictions in place."

The border restrictions are assessed with regards to the virus in Queensland and other states at the end of each month.

"That next review is due at the end of June and I really do hope that we see a reduction in community transmission in those other states so that we can begin to see those restrictions lifted.

"This case illustrates how important it is to our efforts to suppress the virus here, that we don't go importing the virus from other states."

Mr Miles shared sentiments of Dr Young, who said they were well-equipped to respond to this one case.

"There will be a lot of people who will need to be contact traced, well over 50, but we have the resources to do it," Dr Young said.

"What concerns me of course is how many of those sorts of cases could we manage?

"If we started to go back to the day when we had 80 cases like that - that was really difficult back in March.

"Today we have one, so I'm absolutely confident that we'll be able to contact trace every single person."

Dr Young urged those who have symptoms not to wait for a call from a contact tracer.

If you have symptoms today, go and get tested today.

National Cabinet is reviewing the epidemiology of the virus from across the country next Friday.

She said currently the majority of borders were closed to other states, with the exception of New South Wales, ACT and Victoria.

MORE NEWS

• Man tests positive for COVID-19 in Bundaberg

•GP-led respiratory clinic set to open in Bundaberg