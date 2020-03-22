Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Toowoomba Hospital. July 2019
Toowoomba Hospital. July 2019 Bev Lacey
Breaking

New case of Coronavirus confirmed in Toowoomba

Tobi Loftus
by
22nd Mar 2020 4:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SEVENTH case of COVID-19 has been confirmed for the Darling Downs Health region.

Darling Downs Health took to Facebook on Sunday afternoon to confirm the case.

"Darling Downs Health has confirmed 1 new case of COVID-19 coronavirus in our health service area," a spokesperson for the service said.

"The case is being managed by the Toowoomba Hospital.

"Please limit unnecessary travel where possible and stay local as much as you can. Limit organised gatherings and visits to vulnerable people. Make sure you are adhering to the physical distancing which includes staying 1.5m away from others as much as you can.

coronaviruspromo

"We need to work together to reduce the spread and keep our communities safe."

It comes as four people were confirmed to have the virus yesterday.

According to Darling Downs Health one case was a Toowoomba couple returning from travel who are currently in self-isolation, another was a man returning from travel currently in the Toowoomba Hospital, while the third case was a returning traveller currently in self-isolation in Toowoomba.

coronavirus coronavirus toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        AERIAL FOOTAGE: How LifeFlight found missing man at Bullyard

        premium_icon AERIAL FOOTAGE: How LifeFlight found missing man at Bullyard

        News RACQ LifeFlight released video footage and explained their involvement in the search for a missing man at Bullyard.

        Bundy’s frontline boost with new police officers

        premium_icon Bundy’s frontline boost with new police officers

        News Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll has announced the graduations of new police...

        Barnes maintains he is innocent after tribunal findings

        premium_icon Barnes maintains he is innocent after tribunal findings

        News Councillor Greg Barnes maintains he is innocent of an OIA tribunal finsings that he...

        Police investigating sudden death at South Bingera

        premium_icon Police investigating sudden death at South Bingera

        News POLICE are investigating the sudden death of a man at South Bingera last night.