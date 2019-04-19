NEW CAR SMELL: Bundy racer to debut new car at Carina

Bundaberg's Brendan Parker drifts into the turn in his V8 Sprintcar at the Carina Speedway this season. He is now making his debut with a new car in the series.

MOTORSPORT: Bundaberg's Brendan Parker is happy the Central Queensland Sprintcars titles are not on this weekend.

He now has more time to prepare for it with his new car.

Parker will be competing in the series today and tomorrow as the Bundaberg Shed Alliance Motorplex hosts a two-day meet at Carina Speedway.

The racer has been a mainstay of the series.

But he felt the time was right to move to a new car.

"(It's a) new chassis, new shocks, completely different set up,” Parker said.

"It seems to be working, I've had one run at a practice event last weekend and it seems to be good.

"We'll use this for a full meeting and see how it goes.”

There was a simple reason for the change from Parker.

"I was having a lot of drama getting out of corners,” he said.

"Into the corner and in the mid track we were fine but coming out guys were walking away from me.

"I think I've figured it out, so we'll see how we go.”

But Parker knows a new car and racing with it can provide a different proposition and their could be frustration ahead.

He is prepared for it.

"You've just got to keep your cool,” he said.

"Make small changes to get it right (during the night) so hopefully by feature time you are up there.”

The series has been around since 2017 after transferring V8 non-wing Sprintcars to Central Queensland Sprintcars with a wing put on top of the car.

"There's some good drivers and a lot of fresh guys as well,” Parker said.

"It's cheap, affordable V8 racing.”

And it certainly attracts the public to the event.

"We get a lot at the bar yahooing,” he said.

"It's a V8, it looks good and it sounds good.”

Parker said he would face some tough competition from Clinton Marcon, Sam Bylsma and Matthew Boot.

"I think most of the guys will treat it as a title race for practice,” he said.

"There's quite a few hungry drivers.”

But Parker should be up there himself after finishing third in the last meeting behind Rick Tapscott and Booth.

The Sprintcars will compete over both days but have their main event tomorrow on the final day of competition.

The other classes on the night including Super Stockers, AMCA nationals, Surfers Paradise sedans, Junior Sedans and Bundy Bangerz to have two finals with one each day.

The action starts at 4pm on both days.