New car in crash at Turtle Roundabout

THE owner of brand new car is this morning dealing with the damage done after colliding with another vehicle at the Turtle Roundabout intersection.

SEEING RED: The two four wheel drives collided at the intersection of Bargara Rd, FE Walker St and Burnett Heads Rd. Eliza Goetze

The red Mazda CX-5, which a tow truck driver who passed the scene said he delivered just a couple of weeks ago, received damage to its front left corner after the collision before 9am with a red Mitsubishi Outlander.

The woman driving the Mazda was assessed by paramedics at the scene and not transported, while another patient, also a woman, complained of dizziness.

She was assessed and treated on scene by paramedics and taken in a stable condition to Bundaberg Hospital, a Bundaberg Ambulance spokesman said.

The Outlander was left on FE Walker St about 200m from the accident scene while the Mazda was towed from the roundabout.

It had significant damage to its front, with the front left tyre sunk to the ground.

SCOOTER MISHAP: Paramedics reassure a motor scooter rider on Waterview Rd. Eliza Goetze

Meanwhile over north this morning, paramedics attended to a 54-year-old man on Waterview Rd after a he struck a palm frond on his motor scooter and flipped at around 8.30am.

He was not injured and after being reassured by paramedics, was back on his motor scooter shortly after the incident.