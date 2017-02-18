New car donated to Bundaberg Salvos

GENEROUS GIFT: Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey with Express Air Con-Cleaning owner Hayden Hamilton and the new car he donated to the Salvos.

THE mobility of staff and volunteers associated with the Bundaberg Salvation Army's Tom Quinn Community Centre improved significantly this week with the donation of a new vehicle.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey accepted an invitation to be present at the handover which saw Express Air Con-Cleaning Bundaberg owner Hayden Hamilton make the presentation to the Salvation Army.

Cr Dempsey congratulated Hayden on providing the vehicle to the Salvos after he won the car as a prize in a state-wide Express Air Con-Cleaning promotion.

"There is no doubt that the Salvation Army is an ideal recipient of Hayden's generosity,” he said.

"The vehicle will be an integral part of the Salvos community care work providing reliable transport and allowing the team quick access to any area of the Bundaberg region.”

The vehicle was accepted by Captain Chris Millard on behalf of the Tom Quinn Community Centre.