New captains take the wheel at Bundaberg Christian College

IT IS with great pride that we introduce and congratulate our college captains in Year 6 and Year 12 for 2019.

At Bundaberg Christian College we are blessed to have wonderful role models in our school captains for younger students to emulate and it is a privilege to watch the natural interactions that occur across our campus as our leaders and older students encourage and inspire those younger to strive to achieve their best.

Year 6 captains are Daniel Basson, Erin Bowie, Kelaney Dobesch, Sarah Graham and Seth Woolley.

Year 12 captains are Rachael Dingwall and Elais Harbison along with vice captains Jasmine Hardie and Noah Hayes.

Our Year 12 students have developed a vision for the year to guide them as they seek to leave a legacy at BCC for future years to follow. Their vision is to empower students to make connections and embrace every opportunity with passion. We are excited by the enthusiasm and passion our senior students have shown to make a positive impact on our college community.

Bundaberg Christian College will this year again host the BCC Festival and Preptastic. Our biennial grand festival is one of the college's premier events, offering stalls, rides, food and entertainment to put smiles on the faces of all ages.

The BCC Festival and Preptastic will be held on Saturday, May 18 from 9am-2pm.

I am sure that the fesitval and preptastic will again be a wonderful day of fun and celebration for all families in the region.

The College is currently undergoing exciting building developments with stage one of the Strategic Building Program under way with extensions to the oval to cater for a full 400m athletics track and two large football fields.

The administration building is also undergoing a major upgrade to enhance student services, staff offices and visitor reception areas to cater for our growing infrastructure and offerings at the college.

Two new junior school learning spaces are also being constructed and are experted to be operational by term two this year.

Our building program and current changes occurring across the college are incredibly exciting and will provide the necessary resources for ongoing growth and expansion.

Prospective parents and students are invited to attend the BCC Open Day on Tuesday, March 12, from 9-11am.

Our open day is an opportunity to discover the education Bundaberg Christian College provide for students from Prep to Year 12. We would love the opportunity to meet with you and provide a tour of our classrooms and facilities as well as a chance to chat with students and staff and experience the true heart of the BCC community.

For more information, visit www.bcc.net.au or contact us on 41325800.