New Cane2Coral plans revealed

GOING COASTAL: The new track for this year's Cane2Coral.

WITH a coastline that is second-to-none, it's no wonder Bundaberg's biggest athletic event has had a complete make-over.

It's not only the new track that will have a change of scenery for the 8th Friendlies Cane2Coral, but the distances are a little different too.

The fun run participants will have spectacular views of the beautiful Coral Sea as they choose from one of the three distances on offer: a half-marathon (21.1km), 10km or a 4km.

A change from previous years where the race started in the Rum City and the 8km and 15km are now replaced with 10km.

FC2C president Jason Pascoe said he was excited to to introduce the new 10km distance.

"(The 10km) starts at the Bundaberg Port Marina and makes its way along the coast through the seaside village of Burnett Heads and the Mon Repos Conservation Park to Nielson Park beach at Bargara,” he said.

"Runners and walkers will be able to take in the magnificent views of our wonderful coastline and the cool ocean breeze as they make their way to Bargara.”

CANE2CORAL: Michelle Stowe-Connor and Jason Pascoe look over the new plans for this year's Cane2Coral. Ben Turnbull

Event co-ordinator Michelle Stowe-Connor said the new course would be flat and hug the coastline.

She told the NewsMail planning for the new course started almost the day after last year's run and the committee was busy ticking every box to make the new event successful.

"It takes a lot of work to change a course and we started meeting with authorities in November to go through the course with them (and) meeting with Queensland Ambulance Service to make sure they can cover the full course,” she said.

"It takes multiple levels to get it going and we have 200 solid volunteers that make this possible.”

Mr Pascoe said the event had already given more than $400,00 in seven years to local organisations and charities and he hoped to make that total well over $450,00 this year.

Ms Stowe-Connor said the race still started near the cane fields but people would get a lot more coral as they ran along the coast.

On track

