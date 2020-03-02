New candidate runs for Bundaberg’s Division 4

Division 4 candidate Tanya Jones said she is passionate about health, and accessibility for seniors and schoolchildren. Picture: Brian Cassidy.

POLITICAL campaigning is likely to heat up even further in the Bundaberg CBD now that a second candidate has nominated for Division 4.

Pharmacy assistant Tanya Lee Jones prides herself on being a working mother who feels the pinch of expenses against the local family budget.

“You want the best for your children, you want them to stay,” Ms Jones said.

“It would be nice for your family to stay in the one area, to grow, to have good jobs, have a good life, be able to raise a family from the one spot like it was back in the day.

“Now, unfortunately, if you can’t offer jobs in the Bundaberg area, the children move away and the families are divided.

“With a growing population, we’re finding parents are needing support of the children, having them close by, and at the moment they’re not here. “

She wanted to see more emphasis on supporting local businesses, therefore keeping locals in Bundaberg, as well as in health.

She also wanted better footpaths for schoolchildren and seniors, and wanted to examine the rates set for the properties negatively impacted by floods.

Even though it was a state government issue, Ms Jones wanted to see movement with the new Level 5 hospital, and would advocate for it to be built at Salter Oval.

Ms Jones campaigns against cafe owner Tracey McPhee for the division which will be left by Helen Blackburn, who is campaigning for the mayoral role.

Ms Jones said she was motivated by the stories and the struggles she heard from customers in the North Bundaberg pharmacy she worked at, and wanted a spot in the council chamber in order to improve their way of life.

She said her campaign was being “very real” in recent days.

“But it’s exciting though,” she said. “It’s important and I can see a bigger picture, and yeah, it’s the next level.”

Ms Jones’s nomination means that Division 4 residents will have a choice on who they would like to represent them.

Nominations close at noon on Tuesday, but as of yet there is reluctance for nominees to run against incumbent councillors Bill Trevor, in Division 2, Greg Barnes, Division 5, and Steve Cooper, Division 8.