New candidate joins Burnett election race

Miriam Vale's Elizabeth Case will run against Stephen Bennett (LNP) and Paul Hudson (KAP) for the seat of Burnett in the state election this month. Photo: IMOParty website

ANOTHER candidate has joined to election race for the seat of Burnett.

Miriam Vale’s Elizabeth Case is running as a candidate for the Informed Medical Options Party against the incumbent Stephen Bennett from the LNP and Paul Hudson from Katter’s Australian Party.

The IMO Party was formerly known as the Involuntary Medication Objectors (Vaccination/Fluoride) Party.

The party’s principal platforms include no forced medication, no compulsory or coerced vaccination and no fluoride in water.

Ms Case moved to Australia in 2002 after being born and raised in England.

In the past she has lived in the Northern Territory where she worked and connected with the Yolngu people in the North East of Arnhem Land.

She says she has the upmost love and respect for Yolngu culture and sees the importance of indigenous knowledge for the future of Australia.

The diagnosis of a child with auto-immune disease changed Ms Case’s life.

After the medical profession failed to provide answers, she set out to educate herself with years of research.

She now has a qualification in nutrition and food coaching.

She says she now has the knowledge to manage chronic illness and feels there are simple solutions to many complex problems.

With her husband and two children, Elizabeth says she is experiencing first-hand the value of being local and the importance of supporting and expanding localised economies.

The NewsMail has reached out to the IMO Party for comment.