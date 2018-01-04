New cancer treatment centre opens in Bundy

NEW PARTNERSHIP: WBHHS chief executive Adrian Pennington, Bundaberg Cardiology interventional cardiologist Dr Andre Conradie and WBHHS board chair Peta Jamieson at the announcement of the partnership.

NEW PARTNERSHIP: WBHHS chief executive Adrian Pennington, Bundaberg Cardiology interventional cardiologist Dr Andre Conradie and WBHHS board chair Peta Jamieson at the announcement of the partnership. PAUL BEUTEL

WIDE Bay Hospital and Health Service has entered a new public-private partnership to deliver state-of-the-art radiation therapy to Bundy cancer patients.

WBHHS will partner with international company GenesisCare to deliver its radiation oncology treatments, meaning the majority of Wide Bay cancer patients will continue to be able to access high-quality care without the need to travel outside the region.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board chair Peta Jamieson said GenesisCare was chosen following a comprehensive evaluation process that focused not only on quality of care but also on access to cutting-edge research and clinical trials.

"This partnership is great news for Wide Bay cancer patients,” Ms Jamieson said.

"A cancer diagnosis can put a lot of strain on patients and their support networks, particularly for those living in regional areas, and this service will ensure that local patients are able to access the best care at the right time and right place.

"WBHHS's cancer care services have developed significantly in the past two years, particularly with the opening of our new cancer care centres in Bundaberg and Hervey Bay, and we're excited that this partnership will further enhance what we already offer to patients.”

GenesisCare has started patient consultations at Bundy's and Hervey Bay's cancer care centres, while radiation therapy will be delivered at new facilities at the Mater Hospital Bundaberg and St Stephen's Private Hospital in the Bay.

GenesisCare's Bundaberg radiation therapy service opened to patients this week, with the Hervey Bay facility to follow suit soon.

The small number of Fraser Coast patients requiring radiation therapy prior to the Hervey Bay centre's opening will be provided with door-to-door transport or accommodation to allow them to access treatment at GenesisCare's Bundaberg centre.

GenesisCare's Queensland medical director of radiation oncology, Dr Marie Burke, said the organisation was delighted to bring high-quality radiation therapy to Wide Bay.

"It is an absolute pleasure to partner with Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service to develop two new state-of-the-art services for the Wide Bay community,” Dr Burke said.

"GenesisCare will bring world-class technology, radiation therapy treatment techniques and clinical trials to Wide Bay, as well as new services such as an innovative cardio-oncology program, an initiative to support rapid access for palliative care patients and expanded regional outreach clinics.”