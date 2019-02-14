New cafe owner makes a royal introduction

FRESH, NEW LOOK: The Royal Cafe owner Matthew Forrester said people could enjoy home-made, affordable food at his shop.

AT BUNDY'S "best-kept secret”, locals can soak up local history and sip coffee made from locally roasted beans.

Last year, Matthew Forrester decided he would conduct an experiment. He stood in the pavilion and asked locals passing by for directions to The Royal Cafe.

From more than 100 people, only about 20 could tell him where to go.

Mr Forrester took over the coffee shop on December 21 and said he aimed to change that, making "Bundy's best kept secret” a hub for affordable, homemade food in the CBD.

A celebration will be held at the shop tomorrow to show the changes he and the team have been working on for about eight weeks, including painting and a create-your-own menu.

"I just felt that it was something fresh, something new,” Mr Forrester said.

He said the menu allowed customers to pick a base, protein, salad and sauce from a variety of options.

The coffee beans are sourced from local roaster Reef Coffee and most items will be made in-store.

The team will hit the streets of the CBD, handing out flyers for a free coffee, and every 60th customer tomorrow will have a meal on the house.

Mr Forrester said people could sit in the booth where a group of sugar farmers sat in 1885 to discuss starting a business now famously known as Bundaberg Rum.

The Royal Cafe is now open 6.30am-3pm Monday to Saturday and is at 155 Bourbong St.