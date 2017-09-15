New cafe, amphitheatre, part of $10m works at Mon Repos

TURTLE POWER: A cafe, 30-seat amphitheatre, and an engaging interpretative experience are all part of a $10 million redevelopment of the Mon Repos Turtle Centre.

The new centre will have an office for Queensland Parks and Wildlife Rangers and laboratory space for officers from the Department Environmental Heritage Protection who are involved with the research of the turtles.

National Parks Minister Steven Miles unveiled the building's new design at Mon Repos yesterday, created by Brisbane-based architect Richard Kirk, would enhance the Mon Repos experience for visitors and allow staff and volunteers to better research the turtles.

"This announcement coincides with the 50th anniversary of turtle research taking place at Mon Repos and is a true reason to celebrate,” Mr Miles said.

Video of new turtle centre: An interactive walk-through video of the new turtle centre.

"Another reason to celebrate is that two South-east Queensland firms have beaten off 20 Australian companies to secure the contract.

"I'm pleased to announce that KIRK and Focus Productions have been chosen to work together to expand and redevelop Mon Repos.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said the redevelopment was not only beneficial for QPWS and EHP, but would give the Bundaberg region an economic boost.

"We are creating an all-year-round experience,” Ms Donaldson said.

"For those visiting the site during the turtle season, the upgrade with provide a café, retail shop, interpretive turtle experience and presentations by rangers in the open air amphitheatre to keep people refreshed and entertained while they wait to catch a glimpse of one of nature's wonders.

"We aspire for the new centre to also attract visitors outside of the turtle season and a lot of thought is being given to creating a very exciting educational experience using innovative ways to engage both adults and kids.”

The government is also considering further investment into the Mon Repos Conservation Park in stage two of this development.

Work has started on upgrading the road entrance.