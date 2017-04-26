New business venture will get you fit

PADDLE OUT: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett and Lani Chalmers are looking forward to the Woodgate Beach Kayak and Paddleboard Hire's come-and-try day this weekend.

HAVE you ever thought about hitting the ocean on a stand-up paddle board?

Well now you can, just head to Woodgate this Saturday as Woodgate Beach Kayak and Paddleboard Hire opens.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett will open the business which was six months in the making.

After initial red tape setbacks, owner Lani Chalmers said she was looking forward to finally being able to share her passion out on the water with the community.

The free come and try day will start at 9am at the Esplanade, Woodgate.