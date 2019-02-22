NEW BUSINESS: Shopping becomes convenient for seaside suburb

The Coral Cove Convenience Store co-owner Danielle Monckton is excited about the opening of the store.

The Coral Cove Convenience Store co-owner Danielle Monckton is excited about the opening of the store. Mike Knott BUN220219CON5

AN EAGERLY awaited store has opened its doors three days ahead of schedule, giving one coastal community a simpler shopping experience.

A building in Coral Cove has sat empty since 2012 when Foodworks was forced to close its doors, leaving the residents of the area to travel closer to town for their weekly shop.

But those times are over.

Coral Cove Convenience Store co-owner Danielle Monckton and her husband have worked for months to set up the grocers and today was their unofficial first day of trading.

Mrs Monckton said they had originally planned to open on Monday but decided to quietly begin trading over the weekend to ease into their new venture.

"Fresh produce seems to be fairly popular this morning, along with an early morning coffee,” she said.

The duo said customers had been amazed that the shop was more than a corner store - the variety of products on offer made it feel more like a miniature supermarket.

"They've been quite surprised and impressed with the size,” Mrs Monckton said.

Coral Cove resident Candice Magee was blown away by the variety of products. Mike Knott BUN220219CON1

Candice Magee has lived in Coral Cove for four years and her daughter has just moved to the area as well.

She was extremely excited to see the convenience store open, picking up the newspaper, bread and veggies, saying she'd likely pop in and out throughout the day to grab a few more items.

"It's so good, look at all the stuff,” Ms Magee said.

She said she had seen people complaining on Facebook about how long it had taken to open.

"They've done it well and I knew they'd do it well cause they were taking a long time and I thought... 'good, they're taking their time to do it properly so no one can be negative and nasty'.”

Mrs Monckton and her partner told a customer, who made a joke that all the place needed was a bottle shop, that the empty space next to the store might just have one soon, but it wasn't a guarantee.