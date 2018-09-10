Menu
JOB VACANCIES: A new Bundaberg business is calling for resumes as Clark Rubber is set to open it's door in October.
WANTING WORKERS: New business set to open in Bundaberg

Emma Reid
10th Sep 2018 4:20 PM
G'DAY it's Clarky, the yellow platypus who is about to open the doors of a new business in the Rum City.

Clarkey is the mascot of Clark Rubber, a business to go to when you're in need of foam, rubber or even an above ground swimming pool.

With plans to open mid-October the business announced on Facebook it is now looking for retail assistance and pool technicians to work at the Takalvan St store.

"To be successful in these positions candidates must be able to work as part of a team, have a passion and drive for customer service, proficient computer skills and be available to work a varying roster including weekends and through the summer season," the post read.

The Australian retailer has a history dating back to 1946 with more than 65 stores nationally.

 

The business grew quickly, and in 1951 was listed on the Australian Stock Exchange. In 1961, the name was changed to Clark Rubber Stores.

If you think you have what it takes to be part of the team go to www.clarkrubber.com.au for more information.

