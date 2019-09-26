Menu
Portrait and wedding Photographer Morgan Parremore.
Business

New business lets you store keepsakes in style

Rhylea Millar
26th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
PHOTOGRAPHS are a special way to capture treasured moments.

But Bundy local Morgan Parremore considers the packaging to be as important as the content hiding inside.

After photographing her own children and receiving positive feedback, Ms Parremore turned the hobby into a profession.

Five years on and after winning the Fraser Coast award for best wedding photographer, business is booming.

“It’s always lovely to photograph weddings and then the clients come back for their new born babies, it’s incredible to see families evolve,” she said.

“I’ve got lots of photos of my own kids and love that I can look back on how much they’ve grown.”

Ms Parremore recently started a side business, called Timber and Tink, as she wanted to present the special keepsakes in handmade, quality timber boxes, with the help of her husband, Shane.

“I really enjoy the creative outlet of making the timber boxes and it’s something the hubby and I get to do together,” Ms Parremore said.

Timber and Tink sell USB and print boxes which are available for photographers and clients, props including beds, chairs and crates and trinket boxes for Mums who have suffered the heartbreaking loss of losing a baby.

For more information, or to place a custom order, visit https://bit.ly/2muHSTS

