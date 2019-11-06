Menu
PICNIC IN THE PARK: Local Amanda Gazdagh has started a new business to help people celebrate special occasions.
Business

New business: Ingredients for perfect picnic date

Rhylea Millar
6th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
AS THE saying goes, ‘life is no picnic’ but a brand new Bundy business makes you feel like it is.

Amanda Gazdagh recently started her business The Picnic Basket, offering loved-up couples the perfect setting for dates or proposals.

A glazing platter supplied by The Picnic Basket.
The Picnic Basket supplies gourmet picnics with grazing platters and sets up layered rugs, textured and colourful cushions, chairs and lanterns, maximising comfort and romance.

Covering everywhere in Bundaberg and along the coastline, it is also a perfect backdrop for someone to say ‘I do’.

The Picnic Basket will set up the perfect date and clean up afterwards too.
Grazing tables are also available for special events including birthdays, engagements, baby showers and bridal parties.

Prices start from $120 during the week or $140 on weekends.

Visit https://bit.ly/2pvfqTT.

