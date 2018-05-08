NEW BUSINESS: BKD have heavy diesel needs covered

IT'S the new heavy diesel mechanical repairs and service centre that will leave your vehicle in tip-top condition and running better than ever.

Leon Baldry and Shane Kemp are the proud new business owners of Baldry Kemp Diesel and say their customer service is second to none.

"We are all about working with and listening to the customer to provide reliable and professional mechanical repairs and service," the duo said.

"We are local boys who have worked together for 12 years and worked within the industry since completing our trades under Merv Weller.

"We have formed some great relationships with not only the customers we have served before but with other workshops and trades in the area."

MOVE WITH THE TIMES: Shane Kemp and Leon Baldry have opened Baldry Kemp Diesels and have a combined 30 years' experience in the industry. Mike Knott BUN020518BALDRY2

Their workshop, situated at 23 Sheridan St, opened this month and specialises in heavy diesel truck and machinery service and repairs, a trade the duo have almost three decades of combined experience in.

"We do in-house repairs and servicing in our large secure workshop, we provide a mobile mechanical service, 24-hour breakdown service, certificate of inspection for vehicles 4.5-16 tonne and trailers 3.5-10 tonne, and more," Mr Kemp said.

"We care about people's business and work with them for fast and cost-effective servicing and repairs," Mr Baldry said.

"We are young and willing to change with the times; as technology changes every day, we are wanting to grow and evolve with technology and innovation."

If you have heavy diesel needs, visit the team at Baldry Kemp Diesel, 23 Sheridan St, East Bundaberg.

The workshop is open 7am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 8am to noon on Saturday.

Check them out on Facebook here.