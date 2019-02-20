New business: As one door closes, another opens for Peri

NEW BEGINNING: Peri Duffy is excited for her new adventure as the doors to her salon Peri Hair Studio opened yesterday in Coral Cove.

NEW BEGINNING: Peri Duffy is excited for her new adventure as the doors to her salon Peri Hair Studio opened yesterday in Coral Cove. Mike Knott BUN190219PER1

AN ABRUPT end to her job as a salon manager has opened a new door for Peri Duffy.

Customers and businesses at Bargara were taken by surprise after Mode hairdressing made the swift decision to uproot its Bargara Central store and move staff to its Stockland store.

The NewsMail understands despite still having 18 months to go on its lease, Mode walked away from Bargara after the rental cost became untenable.

Yesterday Peri picked up the scissors at her new Coral Cove salon, called Peri Hair Studio, for the first time.

"I got the keys for the shop on Friday and we've renovated,” she said.

"My clients will know the name, it's a very different name, so I'm very excited.

"The possibilities are endless when you open your own salon.

"I got some good advice from someone and they said 'don't think, do' so you've just got to throw yourself out there and go for it.”

She said she didn't think she would have her own business so soon.

"There's always been the idea to have my own,” she said.

"That's the end game, getting a salon of our own and running it.

"I did approach someone for a job, but I sat back and thought about it and I know I can look after my clients and ensure they are looked after.

"Maybe sometimes it's a good thing that things happen.”

The young hairdresser felt the best outcome for her was to open her own business after Mode hair salon closed in Bargara on February 7.

"I had a salon full of clients and the owner called and said he was an hour away and he was closing it,” she said. "When he got there he just started taking down mirrors and I only had a chance to call two of my clients to reschedule.”

She said she felt humiliated by the experience.

"It's your world, you spend most of your time at work,” she said.

"So when that comes crashing down and you don't really know what's happening I guess it's all up in the air and you don't really know how everything will unfold.

"It was really overwhelming.”

Peri said she wanted to thank her clients from Mode.

"They're all such great people and throughout the years they've become more like friends,” she said.