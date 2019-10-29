NEW BUSINESS: Accessory shop opens in Monto

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK: New women's fashion and accessories store on Lister St in Monto, JButterfly Accessories.

PATSY Beeken moved to Monto at the start of the year from Brisbane because she was "sick of the city and sick of the traffic".

Fast forward to October and Ms Beeken is now the proud manager of the town's newest shop, JButterfly Accessories, a mecca for ladies fashion, accessories, hats, shoes and handbags, which opened its doors on October 15.

Ms Beeken said the reaction from the town had been positive so far.

"They're all happy there's a new shop in town for ladies, they've only had one for such a long time," she said.

The shop is owned by Ms Beeken's sister, Julie Plaskett.

Ms Plaskett opened her first JButterfly Accessories in Scarborough, on the Redcliffe Peninsula north of Brisbane, about a year ago.

Julie Plaskett, owner of JButterfly Accessories, which opened on Lister St in Monto earlier this month.

"I've always wanted to have my own shop," Ms Plaskett said.

"I used to do markets, but then decided I was getting too old to do that every Sunday."

Ms Plaskett said, while her Scarborough shop has more of a beach-vibe, the Monto location has been stocked with country fashion in mind.

She visited her sister in Monto last weekend, armed with more stock for the shop, before she will settle into a monthly routine of trips to the North Burnett.

JButterfly Accessories is at 20 Lister St.

It's open 10am - 4pm Monday and Tuesday, 9am - 5pm Wednesday to Friday, and 9am - noon on Saturday.