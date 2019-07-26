New Burnett Heads gym to make fitness fun for all ages

GETTING READY: Jude Armstrong outside the Got Active Fitness premises in Burnett Heads.

A LOVE for fitness and celebrating the body you're in is the inspiration behind Burnett Heads' new gym.

Got Active Fitness is currently under the works, and the 24/7 gym's doors are set to open its doors in June.

The gym, which has been a dream of Burnett Heads resident Jude Armstrong for the last year and a half, is finally coming to fruition.

Ms Armstrong who also runs her own homoeopathy business, Silhouette Body Reprogramming, said the idea to run a gym came from a desire to bring the community together through a love of fitness.

"I want to bring people back into the village and get something happening, and I've had such a huge positive response so far, its been amazing,” Ms Armstrong said.

And while Ms Armstrong said the gym will cater specifically for older residents wanting to keep fit for as long as possible, there will also be facilities for younger fitness fanatics as well.

"I'm 65 and the requirements of older people are different to young people, but we will also have weights and boxing gear in there, too,” she said.

"When it comes down to it, you are the product (of your lifestyle) ... you have one body and this is where you live, and when it starts to fail you don't get another one.

"You need to look after the body you have for as long as you can and live a healthy lifestyle.”

The new Got Active Fitness gym in Burnett Heads will be connected to the Got Active Fitness gym in Moore Park Beach and Gin Gin.

She said she couldn't wait to bring the service to people in Burnett Heads, and hoped it would bring more people in the region to the seaside suburb.

"I want to create a situation where it is a fun thing for people my age to do, and create a social community around the gym and branch out to families and children,” she said.

Coming from a family with deep roots in health, she said she felt this work was "in her blood”.

She hopes the gym in one year she would love to see workshops and fitness events held out of the centre for people of all ages.

A recent report prepared for Bundaberg Regional Council found 6471 businesses were registered in the area in 2018.

Find Got Active Fitness online at https://bit.ly/2Gsk9Le.