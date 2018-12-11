New Bundy swimwear label hits our beaches

JOIN THE TRIBE: Bargara mum Emily Gradon saw the need to protect her daughters, Anelise and Lilia, from the sun, she's created these swimsuits as part of her new business Tribe Tropical.

JOIN THE TRIBE: Bargara mum Emily Gradon saw the need to protect her daughters, Anelise and Lilia, from the sun, she's created these swimsuits as part of her new business Tribe Tropical. Cassandra Kirk Photography

A BARGARA mother has proven a business can start from the comfort of home, all with a few clicks on the internet.

Now don't get her wrong, Emily Gradon said it was hard work but achievable - if you have the dedication to persist.

It started as an idea to keep her two girls, Anelise and Lilia, safe from the sun a year ago and has now turned into a petite business with cute-as-a-button fashion.

From her kitchen bench, Mrs Gradon was able to touch base with international businesses through the website Alibaba, which gives everyday people access to global trade.

The mother-of-two was able to have the designs made in Pakistan, the swimsuits and hat made in Hong Kong and the beach bag made in China all from her beachside home.

Using Bargara local custom broker Chris Doherty to have the goods brought into Australia, Mrs Gradon said at first she didn't realise there would be so many steps involved.

"Anything is possible if you have the passion,” she said.

With no previous experience in the fashion industry, Mrs Gradon is a traveller at heart and said she was inspired by the 60 countries she had visited.

She hopes the limited and exclusive swimwear will take off.

As a redhead, Mrs Gradon knows the damage caused by the sun.

"I can't hang my washing out without being burnt,” she said.

"I love this climate, but I really struggle in the sun and I've been treated for skin cancers so sun safety is my big focus.”

She wanted to design quality swimwear, while filling a gap in the beachwear market for children.

The bright coloured bathers have a big tropical theme.

There are two long-sleeved designs, one with sulphur crested cockatoos and the other with galahs, both sporting tropical palms and flowers.

The business Tribe Tropical went live two weeks ago and has a strong online following.

"I named it "tribe” because I hope to a group of like-minded people, who care about sun protection, will come along and follow the journey together,” Mrs Gradon said.

Born in Cairns, Mrs Gradon said she moved to Bargara with her husband and fell in love with the place.

"We came here and I said 'what is this place, it was like a hidden secret on the coast of Australia',” she said.

The size 2 to 8 swimwear is now available online or from the Bargara Pharmacy or the Windmill Cafe.

Mrs Gradon said she hoped to expand in the future and would look into boys' designs featuring turtles to represent Mon Repos and would consider looking for a local artist to design the artwork.

For more information, go to www.tribetropical.com.au.