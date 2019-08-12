New Bundy store cheaper than supermarket giants

DOORS OPEN: Sue Tasker, Ben Hennig and Gail Mole at the Grand Opening of the new Angel's Mini Mart.

DOORS OPEN: Sue Tasker, Ben Hennig and Gail Mole at the Grand Opening of the new Angel's Mini Mart. Geordi Offord

WHETHER it's financial hardship, personal difficulties or you're looking to save a bit on your groceries, Angel's Mini Mart has its doors open for everyone.

Today saw the doors open on the new and bigger store which has been many months in the making. And there were plenty of cusomters through the door.

The store offers dog food from 20 cents, free produce and bread, as well as treats and a new coffee shop.

Angels Community Group CEO Sue Tasker said it was something they had been dreaming of.

"The opportunity didn't really rise until January when we took over the building next door,” she said.

"We've always had this vision that we would expand and have this place where people can sit and have a cuppa.

"Everyone is welcome here to shop, a lot of this stock would go to landfill because it's close to the best before date.

"The seconds of the vegetables get donated from local farmers.”

She said people doing it tough had access to cheaper food.

"People are doing it so tough, so if they can save a few dollars on groceries it certainly gives them the ability to spend that money elsewhere or they can get a few treats they wouldn't normally be able to get,” she said.

"When you wake up in the morning and come to work you know you're doing the right thing, and to see the community and hear what people say when they leave - pensioners eating veggies they wouldn't have the money for to eat usually.

"It's overwhelming and we're very, very lucky to have community support.”

The bigger space, has allowed them to expand their stock to include freezers for frozen foods.

"People can also have trolleys in there now and we've got a ramp for people to access with wheelchairs and scooters,” she said.

"We couldn't get a wheelchair into our mini mart.”

The original mini mart began operating in April last year.

"The biggest thing we get asked for is food,” she said.

"We also needed a business we could sustain ourselves because we are unfunded.

"We thought we'll sell food and through that we can do our emergency hampers to help people who don't have any food.”

Today also marked the opening of the food van which will begin going around town and also will be available for hire.

"We gutted it, it's been made to commercial kitchen standards,” she said.

"It will be mostly used to cook here on site, but it will also go out to local functions.

"We couldn't have done it with the help of local businesses.”

The new mini mart was officially opened by Ben Hennig, a regular customer and helper at the shop.

Mr Hennig is around the store nearly everyday to lend a hand if it's needed.

"I come nearly every day just to take time out and enjoy myself,” he said.

"I help out whenever help is needed.”

He said places such as the mini mart were important for the community.

"There's a lot of families who don't have enough money so that's why the Angels have a very good mini mart,” he said.

"I think there will be a lot more people coming through than before.”