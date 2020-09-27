New Bundy start-up: Sentimental products made with love

RESIN-ATING PRODUCTS: When COVID-19 meant mother-of-three Nadine Chessell had a bit more time up her sleeve, she decided to start her own business, making stunning resin pieces. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

SOME things in life are so beautiful that they are worth preserving, which is why one creative local has built her own start-up, ensuring special memories last a lifetime.

Mother-of-three Nadine Chessell started making her own jewellery pieces, using anything from dried flowers and fruit to polymer clay, which she would then coat in resin.

Starting out as a hobby to do on the side while she studied occupational therapy at university, Ms Chessell never considered selling her unique and colourful pieces, until others began encouraging her to do so.

“I’ve been making my own resin jewellery for years, but when I made a few pieces to gift to some friends, they kept telling me to start my own business,” Ms Chessell said.

“Then when COVID-19 happened and practical assessments were placed on hold, I found myself with a bit of extra time, so I thought I’d give it a go and see what happened.”

Creating Forever Resin, Ms Chessell’s new side business specialises in handmade homewares and gifts using UV-resistant and food grade resin.

“The options really are endless which is pretty exciting – I make serving boards, coasters, three-tier cake stands, keyrings, trinket bowls and dishes … I’m happy to give anything a go,” Ms Chessell said.

“My partner is actually a firefighter in the forest and can source wood locally, so I’m also looking at experimenting more with wood and resin to make things like tables.”

PRETTY PRESENTATION: The possibilities are endless for the 31-year-old who just created the start-up, with these stunning serving boards proving to be very popular at the markets. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

While the second year student has her sights set on occupational therapy because she loves to help others, she said it has been uplifting to be able to create something special that allows customers to remember an occasion or loved one.

“I’m really interested in helping couples with personalised items for their weddings and can make products to go in proposal boxes for bridal parties or preserve bridal flowers so that they can keep them forever,” Ms Chessell said.

“Customers have also asked me to create something to remember a loved one who has passed away or preserve funeral flowers – those items are very personal so I’m grateful that they trust me to put them together.”

DRIED FRUIT: Using orange and lime wheels, which Bundy local Nadine Chessell dries herself, she has created stunning placeboards and matching coasters. Picture: Rhylea Millar.

Keen to collaborate with local growers and other small businesses, the 31-year-old said she would love to create personalised products for cafes and uses locally grown fruit and flowers, ensuring all the items are made 100% in Bundaberg.

Pieces range in price but start from $10.

For custom orders or for more information, send a private message on Instagram by clicking here.