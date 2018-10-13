Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FINGER LICKIN': Plans have been lodged with Bundaberg Regional Council for a new KFC in East Bundaberg.
FINGER LICKIN': Plans have been lodged with Bundaberg Regional Council for a new KFC in East Bundaberg. Contributed
News

New Bundy KFC gets the green light

Carolyn Booth
by
13th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S happening Bundaberg.

The city will get its third KFC outlet after a purpose-built store for East Bundaberg was approved this week.

The development approval comes after plans for the Bargara Rd outlet, near Tradelink, were submitted to Bundaberg Regional Council in May.

Now the project has been given the green light, it appears it will be full steam ahead.

Tender applications have already been sought for the $1.5-$2 million development and closed on September 18.

Advertised on EstimateOne, the tender called for a raft of trades including carpentry, civil works, marble/granite, metalwork, plasterboard, tiling, waterproofing and more.

The proposed store includes a new drive-through facility at 93 Bargara Rd and has sought to operate 24/7, according to the original development application.

The documents lodged with the council and prepared by Property Projects Australia for RDF Developments included artist impressions and referred to the store as KFC Bundaberg East.

The outlet would have 49 car parks, including one disabled space and five staff parking spaces.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Exclusive: Titanic cost sinks plan to right Tobruk

    premium_icon Exclusive: Titanic cost sinks plan to right Tobruk

    Politics EX-HMAS Tobruk will remain on her side, with the cost to right it deemed to be "astronomical", and posing a significant risk of damaging the ship.

    'Super cell' scare: 'I've never been through such a thing'

    premium_icon 'Super cell' scare: 'I've never been through such a thing'

    Weather Cane farmer relives wild storm that delivered 7cm hail

    Burnett MP slams 'catastrophic' Paradise Dam proposal

    premium_icon Burnett MP slams 'catastrophic' Paradise Dam proposal

    Environment SunWater report sparks political war of words

    Local hair salon owner:'Red tape hurts small business'

    premium_icon Local hair salon owner:'Red tape hurts small business'

    Business Funding applications a long process for business owners

    Local Partners