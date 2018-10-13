New Bundy KFC gets the green light

FINGER LICKIN': Plans have been lodged with Bundaberg Regional Council for a new KFC in East Bundaberg.

IT'S happening Bundaberg.

The city will get its third KFC outlet after a purpose-built store for East Bundaberg was approved this week.

The development approval comes after plans for the Bargara Rd outlet, near Tradelink, were submitted to Bundaberg Regional Council in May.

Now the project has been given the green light, it appears it will be full steam ahead.

Tender applications have already been sought for the $1.5-$2 million development and closed on September 18.

Advertised on EstimateOne, the tender called for a raft of trades including carpentry, civil works, marble/granite, metalwork, plasterboard, tiling, waterproofing and more.

The proposed store includes a new drive-through facility at 93 Bargara Rd and has sought to operate 24/7, according to the original development application.

The documents lodged with the council and prepared by Property Projects Australia for RDF Developments included artist impressions and referred to the store as KFC Bundaberg East.

The outlet would have 49 car parks, including one disabled space and five staff parking spaces.