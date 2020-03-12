New Bundy inspector is now on the beat

AFTER two years as the detective inspector in Mount Isa, the Bundaberg Patrol Group has a new inspector, Anne Vogler.

Enjoying the weather and lifestyle opportunities Bundy has on offer, Inspector Vogler said she was looking forward to her new role, with a focus on community engagement and crime prevention.

“I’m looking after the patrol group in Bundaberg, which is Bundaberg station, out to Monto, Mount Perry, Eidsvold, Gin Gin, Childers and Bargara,” she said.

During her role as a detective-inspector up north, Inspector Vogler was in charge of criminal investigations, including child protection and support services, looking after the intel section, scenes of crime and crime prevention units.

Since moving to Bundaberg, Insp Vogler said she was hoping to get out in the community and build on working relationships with other local agencies and services.

Insp Vogler said they were also looking at crime differently in the wake of Commissioner Katarina Carroll’s push for prevention and disruption of crime.

But to do that, the community needed to be on-board, taking up initiatives like Lock It or Lose It to reduce opportunist crime.

“Keep your cars locked, even if they are in the driveway, don’t leave things visible for opportunist crime, because that’s what I’m seeing here. Unfortunately it’s the world we live in today,” she said.

Stepping into the role formerly held by Pat Swindells, Insp Vogler said he not only did great work, but also assembled a great team in the region.

“I’m actually really looking forward to working with these people and I think Bundaberg’s lucky with the good people that Pat’s put in place and we’ll just move forward from that,” she said.