New Bundy hospital to offer cataract surgery

VISIONS FOR FUTURE: Dr Jai Panchapakesan with wife Kate Panchapakesan (left) and Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board Chair Peta Jamieson (right) at the site of the Bundaberg Private Day Hospital expected to open mid-2019. Toni Benson-Rogan

BUNDABERG patients will have access to local cataract surgery as an addition to the Bundaberg Private Day Hospital aimed to open mid-2019.

A public-private partnership between Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service and the private day hospital for the addition was announced yesterday.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board chair Peta Jamieson said the board was pleased to continue their commitment through current and upcoming strategic plans with the inclusion of the new partnership.

"Ultimately it means that members of our Bundaberg and North Burnett community now get access to having this speciality service right here in their own community,” Ms Jamieson said.

"We already have a similar partnership in place with a private provider in Hervey Bay who caters for our community residents within the Fraser Coast area.”

Previously, residents would have an extensive wait before travelling to Hervey Bay or Brisbane for cataract surgery.

Those who would travel for surgery often had to find a lift or somewhere to stay for the healing process before making the trip back home.

"It's interesting to note that about 70 per cent of ophthalmology referrals actually do require cataract surgery to perform and we know that cataract surgery is something that should be performed in a very timely fashion,” she said.

"From our perspective, not only are we are pleased that we are able to provide this service locally, regionally in Bundaberg, but also within a timely fashion which is so important to get the best health outcomes,” she said.

Ms Jamieson said she was happy to work alongside Bundaberg Private Hospital owner Doctor Jai Panchapakesan for this partnership and said he was a "well-known, well respected” member of the community.

"It's great that Dr Jai and his team are able to partner with us to provide this service,” she said.

Dr Jai said the hospital would be built as a multi-specialty day hospital that included inbuilt cataract and vision correction theatres.

"This agreement is allowing our new facility to benefit an even broader cross-section of our community, ensuring better access to high-quality eye care and cataract surgery,” he said.

"It's fantastic to be entering this partnership with WBHHS and to be building a new facility that will bring some great positives for the Bundaberg community.”

He said the hospital would bring between 10-15 job positions once built.

Construction commenced recently and is expected to be taking appointments about mid-2019.

"Construction of the facility is on track and we're looking forward to improving our community's vision soon.” he said.