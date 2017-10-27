New Bundy hospital plan at concept stage

FUTURE PLANS: The "proof of concept” is being considered by the department's Investment Review Committee, which considers all significant infrastructure proposals.

FUTURE PLANS: The "proof of concept” is being considered by the department's Investment Review Committee, which considers all significant infrastructure proposals. Paul Donaldson BUN261017HOS2

HEALTH authorities have presented a "proof of concept” outlining the region's future population growth and demographic trends in a bid to secure a new hospital for Bundaberg.

It's another step in the right direction as an ageing and growing population demands a new level 5 hospital.

The Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has presented a proof of concept proposal to the Department of Health, which was being considered by the department's Investment Review Committee, which considers all significant infrastructure proposals.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson was forced to clarify comments she made in parliament on Wednesday regarding where the proposal for a new hospital stood.

"In the adjournment debate, I referred to a green light being given for a business case for a new hospital in Bundaberg,” Ms Donaldson told parliament yesterday.

"In speaking I used the word 'commencement' in relation to the green light for the business case.

"The Hansard records my saying the 'green light being given'.

"I intended to convey that the wheels were in motion for the commencement of a process towards preparation of a business case, not that the actual business case had been given the green light.”

It's a small but important distinction, according to Health Minister Cameron Dick.

"The planning goes through a number of phases, including proof of concept, preliminary evaluation and business case development,” Mr Dick said.

"It is important to get the planning right to ensure that any future hospital meets the needs of the community.”

But Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service should be able to make a strong case for a hospital given it serves a catchment population of 216,000 and by 2026 that population is expected to grow by 40,000.

"There are also unique challenges in the Wide Bay region when it comes to health service delivery,” Mr Dick said.

"The region's status as a retirement destination means that residents aged 65 already represent 22 per cent of the population, compared with 14 per cent statewide.

"This is projected to increase to 31 per cent by 2026, leading to higher rates of utilisation.”

In September, Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey drove to Maryborough to meet with Mr Dick and lobby for a new level 5 hospital, saying Bundaberg ticks all the boxes when it comes to the placement of a new hospital.

In April, the NewsMail revealed that the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service was preparing an options paper to expand hospital capacity in Bundaberg.

One of the options slated was a public-private partnership, with discussions between the health service and Mater Hospital Bundaberg.

One Nation candidate's for Bundaberg, Jane Truscott, is running a petition calling for a level 5 hospital in the city. So far 65 people have added their signatures. Sign it at http://bit.ly/2z7X8Lv.