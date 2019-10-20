Menu
Salon on Sims owner Heather Shailer in her new premises in the IWC building.
Business

New Bundy hair salon opens, offering care for everyone

Rhylea Millar
20th Oct 2019 3:00 PM
BUNDY’s Salon On Sims opened their doors recently and the salon’s fresh vibe is the perfect place to relax and get pampered.

Owner Heather Shailer has been working as a qualified hairdresser since the eighties and while crimps and perms may have gone out of style, her commitment to delivering the very best service to her clients and meeting individual needs has remained priority.

“IWC helps aid the wellness of people and I really believe in the ‘look good, feel good’ movement, so when the opportunity came up to place a store there, it was just perfect,” the mother-of-one and business woman said.

“I love creating different hairstyles and I love helping people.

“Everyone from all walks off life is welcome.”

Salon On Sims can be found outside of the IWC building, at Shop 1 on the corner of Barolin and Sims Rd.

Operating hours are 9 to five Monday to Friday and Saturdays or extended hours by appointment.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2J2ky8g.

