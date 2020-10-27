New Bundy grocery store to focus on plant-based foods

PLANT-BASED: Marcus and Sharon Hiesler are opening the Planetarian.

IF YOU'VE got a hunger for plant-based foods, you're not alone.

Many in the region have turned to plant-based diets either for health, the environment or love of animals.

It's a growing lifestyle choice noticed by Marcus and Sharon Hiesler, who are spending this week setting up the Planetarian Food Co in town.

The Targo St business will stock a wide range of plant-based foods, including vegan custards, sauces, spices, ravioli and dairy-free cheeses and meats.

"We knew we needed to do this, because it's so, so needed," Mrs Hiesler said.

Mrs Hiesler previously worked in Byron Bay and was inspired by the number of plant-based options on offer.

"There's so much down there it's just mind-boggling," she said.

The couple is hoping to cater to those with food intolerances as well, with plenty of gluten-free items and even a yeast-free Vegemite-style spread.

They've tried to keep to organic products where possible.

"We're trying to cater to everyone pretty much," Mrs Hiesler said.

Foods have been sourced from all around, with local Pockethouse sourdough, yeast-free bread from the Sunshine Coast, frozen pizzas from Byron Bay and Billinudgel, Church Farm and Zest products coming from Northern New South Wales.

Lovers of cashew cheeses will be in heaven with a wide range, while the Hieslers swear by the red gum smoked salt seasoning.

The couple will branch out into offering organic milk from the Atherton Tablelands and hopes to eventually stock organic meats for the carnivores.

"We're hoping this takes off and in 12 months we can look for a bigger shop," Mr Hiesler said.

The Planetarian Food Co will also stock Revive Cafe cook books.

It will open on Monday, November 2, and is located at 56 Targo St with ample parking.