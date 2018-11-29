New Bundy champ's best week, almost

SURF LIFE SAVING: Moore Park Beach Surf Life Saving's Matt Davis has had the perfect week of his life ruined after his car got stolen.

Davis, who competes for Currumbin, helped guide Australia to the World Lifesaving Championship crown this week beating New Zealand in the open category.

The 22-year-old won a world title in his main event, the 100m rescue medley, and won two silvers and a bronze to be one of the stars of the meet.

His time of 59.70 seconds was good enough to win ahead of Germany's Danny Wieck and New Zealand's Chris Dawson.

"That's the best moment of my life, I've trained hard and owe a lot to my coaches Kurt Wilson and (swim coach) Graeme McDonald and the boys in that race, for pushing me,” he told Australian Surf Life Saving last week.

The performance helped Australia beat New Zealand by 20 points after four days of competition.

But now his efforts have been sullied after it was revealed his car was stolen from his Palm Beach home on Saturday.

His white Suburu Outback was stolen.

"We are now in the process of looking for it and filing the police report after a mate gave me a call and said that he came out Sunday morning and the car was gone,” Davis told the Gold Coast Bulletin.

"I had actually been on the phone all morning with the police trying to help them out - my mate said there had been three or four cars stolen from the same area.

"I just got the car, too, and I only just paid six months registration to get me around to work and training.

He will remain in Adelaide for another week to spearhead his club side, Currumbin, in the pool, the ocean and beach as the Vikings mount their campaign for the World Inter-Club Championships.