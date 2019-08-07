New Bundy business could save you a load

OPENING MONDAY: Dean, Kristie, Nevaeh and Dazarius Kleidon at the site of their new business, Kleicon Recycling.

OPENING MONDAY: Dean, Kristie, Nevaeh and Dazarius Kleidon at the site of their new business, Kleicon Recycling. Mike Knott BUN070819KLE2

DISPOSING of building materials is about to get a whole lot easier, affordable and sustainable, in the Bundaberg region.

Kleicon Recycling is a new local business that takes the load off you, quite literally.

Owner Dean Kleidon noticed there was a high demand for services that accept and recycle building waste materials.

"It's been on the cards for a number of years now and we've been working to get it off the ground, but with the state levy, it was just the perfect time,” he said.

"Kleicon Recycling will be open to the public and tradespeople and will accept a variety of waste materials, including concrete, brick, asphalt and rock.”

The convenient service will be an affordable alternative to the few other options available in the region.

"We offer set pricing for our services so for example, we charge the general public $11 including GST per standard trailer-load, while the council charges $16,” he said.

"Obviously that's a small saving but commercial businesses will definitely benefit significantly - so what would cost over $2000 to unload a tandem tipper at the dump, would only cost $220 through us.

"Plus a reduction in travel fees, because Bundy doesn't have one here locally any more.”

In addition to the huge cost savings, the business is also passionate about following ethically responsible practices to protect the environment.

"We will recycle the materials and re-purpose them by turning them into road bases and decorative stones,” he said.

"When you look at the figures, it shows that concrete takes up a large percentage of landfill space.”

From July 1, the state government introduced a landfill levy, to encourage businesses to recycle and reduce wastage.

The government offered a rebate so households would not be impacted, but there was no offset for commercial, industrial, construction and demolitian businesses, with general waste costing $75 per tonne and a proposed increase of $5 each year, until 2022.

Kleicon Recycling is located at 18 Brickwork Circuit and will officially open on Monday, at 8.30am.

To stay up to date and learn more about the progressive company, you can follow them on Facebook, at facebook.com/KleiconRecycling.