New bulk-billed GP for adolescents in Bundaberg

DOCTOR IN THE HOUSE: Dr Adeel Khan has joined the team at headspace.

YOUNG adults will soon have access to a bulk-billed GP in Bundaberg with Dr Adeel Khan joining the team at Headspace.

Starting this Tuesday, Dr Khan will be available for appointments every Tuesday and Friday for anyone aged between 12 and 25.

Dr Khan said after working in a general practice in Bundaberg he realised there was a gap in specialised health care for young adults.

“We had everyone from all ages at the practice and I found the older generation and even middle-aged were getting a lot of specialised care but young adults weren’t,” Dr Khan said.

“Most GPs weren’t aware of how to assess them and would quickly talk to them and send them out,” he said.

“I noticed I was spending more and more time with young adults but at the same time I didn’t really have the resources to help them, so that’s where Headspace comes in.”

Through his work, Dr Khan said he was referring patients to Headspace but saw extra benefits of a GP working within the centre.

“Often after referring them they would come back and say ‘They can’t really help me because there’s no GP there, I just feel I have to come to you and then go to them and it’s a waste of time’,” he said.

“So I thought what if we were all working together?”

Dr Khan said the benefit of working at Headspace was being able to refer adolescents to further help.

“There’s a whole team and it’s a holistic care based model and that’s something you won’t find at a regular clinic,” he said.

“I don’t want to just deal with their medical issues, I want to be able to refer in-house for other things and help them in all areas of life.”

Headspace Bundaberg Centre manager Dean Hyland said it was fantastic to be able to offer the service to Bundy adolescents.

“Holistic care for young people is really important and to be able to do that through a GP who is understanding in a relaxed environment is really important,” Mr Hyland said.

“Not only for mental health but general health, sexual health, support with drug and alcohol and also with regards to work and study, having a GP here is important because it’s accessible to young people.”

Mr Hyland said there were no other practices particularly focusing on adolescent health in Bundaberg.

“There are also very few GPs in Headspace centres, it’s a bit of a rarity, so we are lucky to be able to offer it here,” he said.

All appointments will be bulk-billed and young people do not need to be a client of Headspace to receive care with Dr Khan.

To book an appointment, phone Headspace Bundaberg on 4152 3931 or email headspacebundaberg@unitedsynergies.com.au.