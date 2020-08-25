NEW BRIGADE: Meet the new fireys protecting Eurimbula

Chris Noakes, Jason Morris – First Officer, Sharon Morris – Secretary, Annie Clark – Treasurer, Sean Small, Jolita Burneikis – Chairperson at the establishment of the new Eurimbula Rural Fire Brigade.

Chris Noakes, Jason Morris – First Officer, Sharon Morris – Secretary, Annie Clark – Treasurer, Sean Small, Jolita Burneikis – Chairperson at the establishment of the new Eurimbula Rural Fire Brigade.

RESIDENTS in the Captain Creek, Taunton, Round Hill and Mount Tom areas can sleep a little easier knowing there is a new group of fire fighting volunteers protecting them.

The Eurimbula Rural Fire Brigade was officially established on Saturday replacing the former Captain Creek Rural Fire Brigade which was shut down.

The Captain Creek Rural Fire Brigade was deregistered on November 2 last year after a consultation process and audit found the brigade could not provide an effective, safe and sustainable fire and emergency service response.

Read more about Captain Creek Rural Fire Brigade:

'Disbelief': QFES deregisters fire brigade

'We're frightened': Captain Creek firey speaks out

URGENT: Residents push for return of brigade

Captain Creek residents make next move in fight for brigade

Hundreds sign petition for return of fire brigade

Captain Creek residents fight fire with wet blankets

'Right direction': Action begins on new rural fire brigade

Steps forward for rural fire brigade

REVEALED: New fire brigade for Captain Creek area

Nine new members joined the Eurimbula Rural Fire Brigade on Saturday, some old and some new, with a total of 14 volunteers now on board.

Secretary Sharon Morris said this was a positive start.

"It's been a long road to get to this stage but well worth our time," Mrs Morris said.

"The area of Taunton, Captain Creek, Round Hill and Mount Tom are already a very resilient community.

"With Eurimbula Rural Fire Brigade now open this will give the community a little bit more peace of mind for the upcoming fire season."

Area Director Craig Magick, Assistance Commissioner John Bolger from Brisbane, Assistance Commissioner Darryl King from Rockhampton and Regional Manager Rural Operations Brian Smith at the establishment of the new Eurimbula Rural Fire Brigade.

Mrs Morris thanked QFES area director Craig Magick and the Gladstone Regional Council for their support of the re-establishment of a brigade.

"We have been also be very humbled by the ongoing support and encouragement from the Miriam Vale and Port Curtis group and QFES," she said.

Trucks at the establishment of the new Eurimbula Rural Fire Brigade.

The Eurimbla Rural Fire Brigade interim committee is:

First Officer: Jason Morris

Chairperson: Jolita Burneikis.

Secretary: Sharon Morris.

Treasure: Annie Clark.

If you'd like to join Eurimbula Rural Fire Brigade, please contact Sharon on 0411 054 018.