New bridge taking shape

OVER TROUBLED WATER: Construction is coming along nicely on the new Monto-Mt Perry bridge.

THE new Burnett River Bridge on Monto-Mount Perry Rd is taking shape, after being washed away by floodwaters during Cyclone Marcia in 2015.

Main Roads and Road Safety Minister Mark Bailey said the $11.5 million project was on track and the bridge deck units were currently being installed.

"The deck units provide the platform for the road surface that motorists will be driving on when the bridge is complete," Mr Bailey said.

"It's really quite impressive to see these units being lifted into place and to see the bridge starting to take its final form."

Mr Bailey said the works were on track for completion by mid-2017, weather permitting.

"The $11.525 million project is supporting an average of 36 direct jobs during construction, which is a great boost for the area," he said.

"The new bridge will be built wider to accommodate two lanes of traffic and the reinforced concrete structure will help to protect the bridge from future extreme weather.

"It is also being built higher than the previous bridge, with a better road alignment to give motorists greater visibility on Monto-Mount Perry Rd.

"We're working to get this bridge replaced as soon as we can because we know this is an important piece of infrastructure for the local area."

Mr Bailey said that flood monitoring systems will remain in place on Monto-Mount Perry Rd throughout the wet season.

"The flood monitoring system warns motorists when water levels on Monto-Mount Perry Rd reach a certain level," he said.

"Warning signs have been installed at the Kerwee Road and Burnett Highway intersections and flash when water levels rise to an unsafe level.

"This allows motorists to change their route of travel and avoid dangerous floodwaters."

"I remind motorists to never drive on flooded roads - if it's flooded, forget it."

The Burnett River Bridge is being funded by the State Government with additional funding through the Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements. (