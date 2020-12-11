New boutique setting big trends for tiny people

Winnie and Woo owner Emily Kate sells high quality and affordable rompers, onesies and two or three-piece sets.

BUNDY kids will be setting new trends with a new boutique start-up offering earthy tones for an affordable price.

Describing herself as a 'proud aunty', Emily Kate has always enjoyed spoiling her nieces and nephews with cute outfits.

After struggling to find clothing options for her nieces and nephews, Emily Kate has taken matters into her own hands and has started her own business Winnie and Woo.

But after moving to Bundaberg a couple of years ago, she noticed a gap in the market for quality baby clothing without the hefty price-tag, so she decided to launch her own business Winnie and Woo.

"(My business) really targets mums and people like myself who are wanting quality clothing for their babies that is a little bit more affordable, given they grow out of it so quickly, which is why we have nothing on our website that costs more than $30," Emily said.

"I've spoken to a lot of mums who indicated they struggle to find clothes for boys, so I make sure I have an equal amount of boys, girls and unisex items, so all mums can complete their shopping."

New business owner Emily Kate said the current collection consists of predominantly earthy tones, with some pretty blues, greens and patterns also available.

Selling a range of fashionable clothing from sizes 0 up to children aged two, the business operates through an online store and Emily also holds a stall at Bargara's Paradise Markets once a month.

And despite launching just two months ago, the start-up owner said business has been booming.

"I'm fortunate to have a lot of support behind me in that I have lots of friends and family with young babies, so that's been fantastic," she said.

"But we've been really busy sending orders interstate as well as throughout Queensland and Instagram has been an amazing platform in spreading the word quickly."

Offering pieces to match everyone's styles, Winnie and Woo sells high quality rompers, onesies and two or three-piece sets with a prominent theme of earthy tones.

With big aspirations for the future, Emily said her long-term goal would be owning her own shop, expanding the collection to cater for children aged five and six and to offer international shipping.

Bundaberg business owner Emily Kate said she currently sells clothing from sizes 0 up to children aged two, but hopes to extend the range to cater for kids aged five and six in the future.

Currently purchasing wholesale items, the new business owner is also looking to team up with a local manufacturer.

"To progress from just being online and at the local markets and to be successful enough to have a physical store, manufacturing warehouse and a team of people … that would be the ultimate dream," Emily said.

For more information, visit winnieandwoo.com