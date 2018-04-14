New book is serving up a sweet slice of Bert Hinkler

HISTORY AND COOKING LESSON: The story of the cake invented by Bundy QCWA members in honour of Bert Hinkler features in a new book, Tried Tested and True by Liz Harfull.

BUNDABERG'S Bert Hinkler features in a new book that combines recipes and the history behind them. Here is an extract.

PANDEMONIUM broke loose when aviator Bert Hinkler landed in his home town after completing the first solo flight from London to Australia in 1928. The official end-point for measuring success was Darwin, which he reached in a record-breaking 151/2 days. But for Hinkler the real destination was always Bundaberg, where his mother and siblings were waiting.

Thousands of people turned out to greet the pilot, with some newspaper accounts putting the number at about 20,000. When they spotted his tiny Avro Avian approaching the local recreation ground shortly after four o'clock on the afternoon of February 27, motor car horns, sirens and the roar of the huge crowd merged to create a "terrific din”. As the plane's wheels touched down people rushed onto the rain-sodden field, frantic with excitement. They overwhelmed the official party and dragged Hinkler from the cockpit, hoisting him on to their shoulders.

Tried Tested and True by Liz Harfull Contributed

He may have stood only 162cm (five foot, four inches) tall, but the 36-year-old pilot was now a giant in the international world of aviation. The new national hero was feted for weeks to come, with special receptions, dinners, awards, and even a gift of £2000 from the Australian government. In a wave of public adulation and commercial opportunism, Hinkler soon found his name associated with all sorts of objects such as hats, beers and sauces, and a two-tiered cake filled with dried fruit and topped with lemon icing.

The cake was devised by Bundaberg members of the County Women's Association to celebrate his achievements. Seven days after he landed, the branch organised a special gathering attended by about 300 women, at the local rowing club pavilion. Even though the star of the moment was present, the principal guest of honour was his mother, Frances, who was later made an honorary member of the Queensland CWA, along with Hinkler's wife, Nancy. In a show of female solidarity, the branch gave Frances a cheque for £50, praising her for maintaining a brave and cheerful spirit despite the anxious moments she had experienced during her intrepid son's adventures.

Hinkler Cake

Hinkler Cake is an old-fashioned cake not baked often these days, even in Bundy, partly, I suspect, because the original recipe misses some key information, such as quantities for the fruit filling, the pan size and cooking time. Liz suspects that's because the original recipe didn't include fruit quantities, pan size or cooking time. This version provided here with more detail has the tick of approval from QCWA members Liz knows.

Ingredients:

Fruit cake:

120g self-raising flour

2 tsp caster sugar

Pinch of salt

60g butter, chopped

2 tbs milk

75g (1⁄2 cup) currants

45g (1⁄4 cup) raisins, chopped

80g (1⁄2 cup) chopped dates

Sponge:

60g butter, softened

110g (1⁄2 cup) caster sugar

2 eggs

150g (1 cup) self-raising flour

4 tbs milk

Lemon icing:

185g (11⁄2 cups) icing sugar

15g butter, softened

2 tbs lemon juice

Method

Preheat the oven to 190°C. Grease and line the base of a large, shallow, square cake pan (approximately 22 cm).

To make the fruit cake, put the flour, sugar and salt in a bowl. Rub in the butter until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs. Make a well in the centre and add the milk. Mix with a knife until it forms a soft dough.

Turn the dough out onto a floured board and knead it very gently until smooth. Roll the dough out to fit the cake pan, then place it in the pan, moulding it gently with your fingers to fit into the corners. Sprinkle over the currants, raisins and dates.

To make the sponge mixture, cream the butter and caster sugar in a large bowl, until light and fluffy and the sugar is dissolved. Add the eggs, one at a time, and beat until combined. Add the flour, alternately with the milk, and beat until combined.

Spread the sponge mixture over the fruit and bake in the oven for 30 minutes, or until golden.

Allow the cake to cool in the pan for a few minutes, then turn out on to a wire rack to cool completely.

To make the icing, put the icing sugar, butter and lemon juice in a small bowl and mix until smooth, and of a spreading consistency.

When the cake is cool, ice the top with icing.

