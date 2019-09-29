New Bob Brown tour unbelievable

THE time-honoured way to deal with total failure and humiliation is to skulk away, lick your wounds, and take a bit of time out for honest reflection.

Hey, you might even absorb a lesson or two and avoid making the Same Mistake Again.

But What The Actual?! can reveal that such a considered approach is well, like, so last year.

You see, fresh from scoring the GREATEST political own goal of a generation, the warrior of the Aussie green movement Dr Bob Brown has decided to throw himself a victory tour, complete with a movie and a book.

No need to adjust the dial … you heard us correctly: A victory tour.

When it comes to pure chutzpah and delusion, the doc has become the Nadia Comaneci of Australia politics - he scores a perfect 10.

Bob Brown speaks during the anti-Adani Rally outside Parliament House in Canberra in May. Picture: AAP Image/Rohan Thomson

First he decided it was a swell idea to drive a convoy of smelly southerner anti-Adani activists a couple of thousands clicks into Queensland to tell workers and communities counting on Adani that they didn't deserve jobs.

And then, when everything goes to custard, when Bill Shorten performs a reverse Steven Bradbury and the State Government finally gives in to common sense and approves the mine, you claim … VICTORY?

You couldn't make it up.

It turns out that on May 18, the closer a polling booth was to the Adani mine site the more emphatic swing to the LNP.

But the doc is unlikely to include that in his promotional guff when he hits the road again this week with a book under his arm and a movie in his pocket.

The film and book are called Convoy and the movie is billed as being "about the power of peaceful protest, and of individuals, to make a difference".

You betcha they made a difference and it's a fair assumption the LNP are hoping for a sequel in 2022.