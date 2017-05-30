New board members to guide hospital

BUNDABERG HOSPITAL: The main entrance to the hospital.Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

THE Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board has welcomed five new members to steer public health in the region.

Emeritus Professor Phillip Clift, Simone Xouris, Anita Brown, Trevor Dixon and Karen Prentis will join Chair Peta Jamieson, Joy Jensen, Prof Bryan Burmeister and George Plint on the Board.

Ms Jamieson has now been confirmed in a permanent role until 2021.

Ms Jamieson said the new Board appointments brought the opportunity for renewal, with the new members bringing a range of skills and expertise to the boardroom.

"We're about to start a new strategic planning phase, so the input of our new members will be crucial,” Ms Jamieson said.

"Having new voices around the Board table will provide a fresh perspective, and they can offer their knowledge and talent to the decision making process.”

She paid tribute to outgoing members Deputy Chair Barbara Hovard OAM, Chris Hyne, Paul Dare and Gary Kirk.