New biz blooms in Bundy's old tower

EATERY: New art work on the old Water Tower. Brian Cassidy

AN AMBITIOUS young businesswoman is taking her dreams to new heights, after gaining approval to open her own restaurant in the Bundaberg water tower.

A beautiful mural was unveiled over the weekend for Bundaberg's newest eatery, Petunias, and owner Avril Fooly said there was a special meaning behind the name and artwork.

"My Aunt Petunia was like a mother to me, I'm so grateful for everything she has done over the years, so I thought this was the best way to keep her memory alive,” Ms Fooly said.

The shop will be the 22-year-old's first venture, but says her business model is unlike anything Bundaberg has had before.

"I really wanted to grasp the concept of the work-life balance that many bosses seem to forget,” she said.

"That's why opening at 2pm and closing at 3pm was just the best option really, I get to sleep in, and I spent months figuring out what peak times would suit the region.

"It's going to be tiring, but I'm up for the challenge.”

The former babysitter said her clients loved when she cooked spaghetti tacos, which convinced her it was a recipe she had to include on her menu.

Petunias will be open from April 31.